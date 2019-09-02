Security operatives fully involved in oil theft, says Wike

Security operatives fully involved in oil theft, says Wike

Monday, September 2, 2019 11:50 pm


R-L: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike,  Country Representative of Konrad Adenauer (German Foundation) , Dr Vladimir Kreck  , Mr Andreas Lammel and Dr Joachim Pfeiffer of the German Federal Parliament on Monday at the Government House Port Harcourt.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on the Federal Government to come out strongly  to partner with the states to fight oil theft.

Speaking during a Courtesy Visit by Konrad Adenauer (German Foundation) with Mr Andreas Lammel and Dr Joachim Pfeiffer of the German Federal Parliament on Monday at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike reiterated that oil bunkering has continued  to worsen because  of the participation of security agencies.

He said: “The issue of oil theft, some of the security agencies are part of it. When you see oil bunkering, the security agencies are involved.  They are fully involved.

“If the Federal Government comes strongly and partner with the states, you will find out that we will be able to solve  some of the problems.

“Also, we have the problem of politicisation of security.  It is unfortunate in this country”.

Governor Wike said that the security framework of the state is negatively affected by oil majors patronising cult groups for surveillance jobs.

He said that the Rivers State Security Council took a decision in liaison with the oil majors to stop the patronage  of cult groups for such jobs.

“We have told oil majors to patronise official State security agencies and stop patronising  cult groups  for surveillance jobs.

“This is because part of the problem is the oil majors continued patronage of cult groups”, he said.

He called for collaboration with the German Government and the German Foundation for the fight against insecurity.

Governor Wike also called for partnership with the Konrad Adenauer  (German Foundation)  to attract German investors in the area of agriculture to create employment.

Earlier, the Country Representative of Konrad Adenauer (German Foundation) , Dr Vladimir Kreck said the visit is aimed at advancing economic development.

He said: “We have been providing support for the democratic development of Nigeria since 2001. In Rivers State, we have been providing capacity building for Lawmakers and security agencies”.

He said that the foundation invited two German Federal Lawmakers to Nigeria to acquaint themselves on the economic development programmes of the country.

Also speaking, a German Federal Lawmaker, Andreas Lammel said the main objective of the visit is to understand the economic development process and discuss oil production and  development in Rivers State.

Dr Joachim Pfeifer, another German Federal Lawmaker said this is his first visit  to Nigeria and he is interested in building cooperation between  the two countries. 


Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    59 mins ago

    Troops raid 2 bandits camps, arrest notorious kidnapper in Kaduna
    1 hour ago

    Seme customs seize 875 bags of foreign rice, other goods worth N40m
    1 hour ago

    Luxury bus crushes father, son, motorcyclist to death in Ife
    1 hour ago

    Former Zamfara lawmaker dumps PDP 3 weeks after defecting from APC
    2 hours ago

    Security votes not for personal use – Akeredolu
    2 hours ago

    NYSC DG assures corps members of increase in allowance
    2 hours ago

    Police nab 1,154 suspected kidnappers in 8 months
    3 hours ago

    Businessman sues EFCC, NCAC, others over order freezing 12 bank accounts