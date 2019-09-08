Senator involved in auto crash responding to treatment, says Aide

Senator involved in auto crash responding to treatment, says Aide

Sunday, September 8, 2019 2:37 pm


Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo,

Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District, who was involved in an auto crash on Sept. 5, is in good condition and responding to treatment in hospital, Mr Olumide Akunrinlola, the Senator’s media aide has said.

Akunrinlola, in a statement on Sunday in Okitipupa, said that no life was lost in the unfortunate auto accident which involved four people.

He said: “I can confirm to you that the senator and other occupants in the vehicle are responding to treatments.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the accident occurred at Igbara Oke along Ilesha – Akure road in Ondo state when the victims were on their way to Ibadan for a function.

Other victims of the accident are, Mr Banji Okunomo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for the 2020 state elections and two other women party stalwarts.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    ESSO E&P’s $2.7B Enforcement Application: US Court Discharges NNPC from Responsibility to Pay
    31 mins ago

    PDP ready to reclaim Kogi – Governorship candidate
    49 mins ago

    Xenophobia: Over 400 Nigerians ready for evacuation from S.Africa
    1 hour ago

    Police kill 2 suspected armed robbers, recover arms in P/Harcourt
    1 hour ago

    Fans excited as Teddy A, BamBam wed
    2 hours ago

    South Africa, Nigeria committed to strengthening bilateral ties
    2 hours ago

    BPP saves N26.86bn from inflated FG contracts in 2018
    2 hours ago

    U.S. court discharges NNPC of $2.7bn debt to ESSO