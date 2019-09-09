Senators, Reps protest over collapsing Akpajo-Eleme bridge in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

National Assembly Members from Rivers State led by Senator Barinada Mbigi on Monday September 9, staged a peaceful over the Akpajo-Eleme bridge on the East-West road in Eleme Local Government area of Rivers State which is on the verge of collapse .

The federal lawmakers carried placards with the inscriptions:”SOS Eleme bridge collapse”,”Rivers Cut off from Nigeria”,MNDA: Repair our East-West road”, “Eleme Bridge: Threat to our life” and “Akpajo-Eleme Bridge leads to the backbone of Nigeria’s economy”,among others.

Speaking on behalf of the federal lawmakers, Senator Mbigi said that the bridge is on East-West road, a major federal government road.

“We have two refineries, Petrochemical industries, Oil and Gas free Zone among other companies are only accessed through this bridge,” the Senator added pointing out the importance of the bridge.

He warned that if nothing urgent is done, the people of his constituency, which is the business nerve centre in South-South zone will be cut off and his constituents and the Nigerian economy will be worse for it.

He lamented despite several Save Our Souls messages sent to the Federal Government and its agencies on the imminent collapse of the bridge, nothing has been done.

“The question is, are we really part of the country. We want this job to start once again. The contract was awarded, but it was abandoned “, Senator Mpigi said .

Also speaking, the member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Mr Kingsley Chinda, said that when it comes to Rivers State, there is a graveyard silence from the Federal Government.

He said that a motion has been passed by the National Assembly for the reconstruction of the Aleto bridge and East West Road. He said that the Federal Government ignored the resolution.

“Rivers people are not the main beneficiaries of the road and bridge. The lives of our people are at risk. That is our interest “, he said.

Member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Dum Dekor, urged the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the interest of the country.

He noted that besides multi-billion naira businesses that will affected, the people of Ogoniland, Akwa-Ibom and Cross-Rivers State will be cut off by the collapse of the bridge.

He said the economic lifeline of the country are located on that route. He wondered why the Federal Government has refused to fix the road and bridge.

The Federal Lawmaker said the contract for the repair of the bridge was awarded, but it was abandoned.

