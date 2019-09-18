Serial killing: Lady rescued, suspect arrested in Rivers

Serial killing: Lady rescued, suspect arrested in Rivers

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 3:36 pm


Rivers CP Mustapha Dandaura

…PPRO DSP Omoni revealed that suspected Serial killer arrested
…Scores of Women from over 45 women groups in peaceful protest to Governor Wikr
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
A woman narrowly escaped being strangulated by suspected serial killer in a hotel in Rumuokoro in Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers State on Tuesday evening, the Rivers State Police Command has revealed.
The Spokesman of the Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who announced this during an early morning programme of Nigerianinfofm, Port Harcourt on Wednesday  morning said the young woman who was rescued unconscious has been admitted in hospital.
Omoni said the female victim managed to raise alarm as she was being strangulated by the suspected serial killer before help came and suspect was overpowered and handed over to the Police and is   undergoing interrogation.
The latest arrest brings to three the number of suspects arrested so far since the serial killings began less than two months ago.
According to the Police, eight women have so far been killed in a manner suspected to be to for rituals by yet to be identified cult groups  on the loose in State.

