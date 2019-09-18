Serial killings in hotels in Rivers: 8 victims recorded

… Taskforce to seal off Hotels for refusal to install CCTV cameras,others

… Suspected Serial killer arrested

…Guest to produce valid IDs before lodging

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers Police Command has confirmed that 8 females have so far been killed by suspected serial killers in different hotels in Port Harcourt and environs in the past two months.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers

Commissioner of Police,CP Mustapha Dandaura of Rivers State

The Commissioner of Police,CP Mustapha Dandaura gave the confirmation during press briefing in Port Harcourt.

He condemned in the strongest terms, these serial killings and called on all people of goodwill to rise to the occasion and join the police, as to kick out these monsters.

He has linked modus operandi of the serial killings to be ritual and Cult related. He revealed that “in one of the cases, the actual murder suspect has been arrested and he is making useful confessions.

He said the suspect would have been paraded , but the Police is working on clues given by him that may further aid its investigations.

CP Dandaura recalled that in the wake of these attacks and bothered by the developments in Port Harcourt, he summoned all hotel owners, under the aegis of Nigerian Hotels Association (being the umbrella body), where there was an interface and agreed on the need for synergy between hotels and law enforcement agencies.

According to him,” a strong ďirective to the executive members of the association to prevail on their members to install Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in all hotels, guest houses and motels across Rivers State and gave them an ultimatum of one month, within which to do so or face sanction.”

In pursuance of that a Taskforce was constituted for that purpose, with the clear mandate to enforce the directive and bring defaulting hotels to book, including sealing same for compounding felony. The taskforce is headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations, ACP Valentine Olumese, with members made up of persons from the association, Department of State Services (DSS) and Rivers State Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Members of the taskforce include:

ACP Valentine Olumese – ACP, Operations – 08037080740 ,CSP Ahijo Lawson – O/C ACU – 08052513939 ,CSP Victor Perebogha – O/C SIB – 08033544926 ,CSP Harrison Akpoguma—O/C Homicide — 08033991781 and DSP Nnamdi Omoni – PPRO (Secretary) – 08033396538 among others.

The Rivers Police boss said further that the Taskforce was immediately given the mandate to, among other things, enforce the following security measures, that includes; the compulsory Installation of functional CCTV cameras in hotels, guest houses and motels in Rivers State, to cover the reception, corridors and entrances.

“Strict compliance to check-in and check-out procedures (guests confirmed, phone details, identity cards, registration of visitors).

“Training of hotel staff on security and safety tips, in partnership with the police and other security agencies and Patrol of hotels by the police, especially the Divisional Anti-Crime Patrols to be seriously engaged by the hoteliers.

All hotels with swimming pools were directed to ensure that competent life guards are employed and always available to monitor the activities at the pools and for pools to remain closed, when no life guards are available, as any death from the pools will be treated as premeditated murder.

Other directives include that all cabs operating in and out of hotels, including airport cabs, must be properly profiled for the safety of guests.

“Short-time guests or patronage should be discouraged or minimised, as they provide the breeding ground for perpetrating crimes in hotels.

“All hotels, guest houses and motels must belong to the association and subscribe to these security guidelines.”

Guests of hotels report to be submitted to t)he Police Intelligence Bureau at the Divisions or Headquarters weekly.

Dandaura also said all check-out guests will be required to adhere strictly to the hotel check-in and check-out procedures, including ensuring that their h are given due security clearance before leaving.

Regrettably, he said “it has come to my notice and utter shock that some hotels are yet to comply with my directive. Hence, my order to arrest the manager, receptionist and desk officers of the two hotels, where two separate murders were recorded. They will be investigated and if found culpable, will be charged for culpable homicide.”

So far, we have made substantial progress in the investigation of these killings.

He appeal to the people of Rivers State to remain calm. The command is on top of it and will spare no efforts in dealing with the criminal elements.

The Police boss assured that wicked attempts at undermining the efforts of the Command will be resisted and the brains behind them shall be shamed publicly, as they face the full weight of the law.

The public is further enjoined to discountenance and disregard some sponsored publications in social and conventional media, intended to over-reach the Rivers State Police Command. As at the last count, we have recorded only eight verifiable cases of hotel murders and they are receiving adequate attention, for which the findings will be made public in due course.