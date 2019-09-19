Serial killings: Wanted suspect allegedly arrested





…He was allegedly arrested in Bori, Ogoniland while feeling to Akwa Ibom state



…Police is yet to make official confirmation



Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt



Gracious David West, the man alleged to be a suspect in the serial stranglings of young ladies in hotel rooms across Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State have been arrested, according to rumours circulating in the oil city.

The suspected serial killer, who was allegedly unmasked through the Close Circuit Television Cameras CCTVs of one of the hotels he allegedly killed one of his victims yesterday has also been on the wanted list by of the Police before he was linked to the serial killings.

He was said to have been arrested by vigilant detectives of the Special Anti-robbery Squad, SARS, around Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government in Ogoniland, while fleeing to nearby Akwa Ibom state, it was learnt.

His arrest, according to sources, followed unrelenting hunt for him after his pictures were splashed on the internet

Although the Rivers Police Command is yet to give an official confirmation of his arrest, notable social media infuencers like Mrs Ibim Semenitari, a CNN award winning journalist, publisher and former Commissioner for Information and Communications in Rivers State, was among the first to break the news of the arrest of the suspected serial killer on her Facebook post.

Since she posted it online, there have been celebrations on the internet, while many people have shared the post.

But attempts made our correspondent to get official confirmation from the Rivers State Police Command were not successful as DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, did not pick his calls as at the time of filing in this story.

Mrs Semenitari was also one of leaders of scores of women who staged peaceful protest to Rivers State Government House, The DSS headquarters in Port Harcourt, Police Headquarters and the Rivers House of Assembly on Wednesday calling for the arrest of the serial killer(s).