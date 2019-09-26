Shariah police arrests man lands with 96 bottles of alcohol in Zamfara

Shariah police arrests man lands with 96 bottles of alcohol in Zamfara

Thursday, September 26, 2019 11:11 pm


Bottles of beer

Hisba officials of Zamfara Sharia Monitoring Commission have arrested one Joseph Ada over alleged sales of alcoholic drinks in contravention of the law banning sale and consumption of intoxicants in the state.

The Acting Secretary of the commission, Mallam Sani Hamza, made the disclosure to newsmen in Kaura Namoda on Thursday.

According to him, the man was arrested in Kaura Namoda while in possession of 96 bottles of assorted alcohol drinks.

Hamza said that the suspect would be prosecuted after full investigation.

He warned residents against contravention of the law against sales, transportation and consumption of alcohol in the state.

Hamza said that the recovered bottles of alcohol would be destroyed.

