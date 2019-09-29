Siasia’s mother regains freedom after 75 days in captivity

Siasia’s mother regains freedom after 75 days in captivity

Sunday, September 29, 2019 12:56 pm


Siasia

Madam Beauty Siasia, the abducted mother of a former coach of the Super Eagles ,Samson Siasia, has regained freedom after 75 days in captivity

The 78 year-old woman was freed in the early hours of Sunday according to a family source, who pleaded anonymity, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Police Command, Bayelsa, Mr Asmini Butswait also confirmed her release in Yenagoa.

The police spokesman said some personnel of the command had been sent to visit the victim, adding that a statement would be issued afterward.

Some armed men had, around 2 a.m on July 19, taken away the septuagenarian from her home in Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

Her abduction was the second in three years as she had earlier been kidnapped in November 2015 and released after 12 days in captivity.

The former Super Eagles coach had repeatedly made series of appeal for the release of his mother while in captivity until she was finally freed on Sunday.(

