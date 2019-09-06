South African police arrest 497 as looting of shops continues

Friday, September 6, 2019 11:24 pm


File: South African Police officers

The South African police on Friday reported that they have arrested 497 suspects who have been looting shops in Gauteng Province.

The police said they are on high alert monitoring the situation, adding that some people started looting shops since Sunday and have continued to date.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, said 74 persons were arrested in Katlehong on Thursday, bringing the total number of arrests since violence erupted in Johannesburg to 497.

She said the situation in Katlehong and other areas in the Province remains calm as the number of incidents continue to decline.

Peters said while 11 people were killed during this period, only seven deaths have been directly linked to the incidents of violence and the police will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding each death.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lt.-Gen. Elias Mawela called on the people to respect the law.

He warned the people to stop spreading fake news on the social media.

“We must work together to make sure that no one gets to undermine the authority of the State and together, condemn the violence and criminality towards ensuring the safety of everyone in the Province.’’

(Xinhua/NAN)

