South Africa’s trade balance swings to surplus in August

South Africa’s trade balance swung to a 6.84 billion rand ($450.26 million) surplus in August after a revised 3.72 billion rand deficit in July, data from the revenue service showed on Monday.

The South African Revenue Service said in Johannesburg that exports rose 8.4 per cent on a month-on-month basis to 122.02 billion rand in August, while imports were down one per cent to 115.17 billion rand