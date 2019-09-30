South Africa’s trade balance swings to surplus in August

South Africa’s trade balance swings to surplus in August

Monday, September 30, 2019 4:25 pm


File: Neatly stashed dollars

South Africa’s trade balance swung to a 6.84 billion rand ($450.26 million) surplus in August after a revised 3.72 billion rand deficit in July, data from the revenue service showed on Monday.

The South African Revenue Service said in Johannesburg that exports rose 8.4 per cent on a month-on-month basis to 122.02 billion rand in August, while imports were down one per cent to 115.17 billion rand

