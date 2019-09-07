South West Speakers meet on insecurity

Worried by increase in crime rate, the Conference of Speakers in the South West Zone on Friday night held its maiden meeting in Lagos to proffer lasting solutions to the lingering security threat confronting the region.

The Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of Nigeria, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, in his address of welcome as the chief host highlighted issues affecting security in the region.

Obasa said: “We are gathered here today to deliberate on SouthWest economic and socio-political integration for progress.

“We know the problems confronting us as a region which includes kidnapping, theft, arson and herdsmen attacks on our people.

“It has reach an alarming height and we need to beef up our internal security; all stakeholders in the region should collaborate to find lasting solutions to the hydra-headed security problems confronting us.”

Obasa, who is also the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, noted that the idea to establish special security offices across the region was also in the pipeline.

He urged the local, state and the Federal Government to work assidously to stem the threat to peace.

Obasa also urged the Federal Government to be proactive in protecting Nigerians in South Africa against xenophobic attacks.

“There should be speedy action to halt this sad development, we condemn xenophobic attacks in its entirety and we urge our citizens to give peace a chance.

“Nigerians should not result to vandalisation of their investments in Nigeria in retarliation to South African xenophobia,” he said.

The Chairman, Conference of Speakers of SouthWest State Legislatures, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, called on political stakeholders in the region to promote even development.

“We want peace and unity in South Western states and we had robust debate on what is to be done to move our zone forward,” he said.

Oleyelogun, who is also the Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, said the South-West Speakers would return to their states to discuss with their governors and stakeholders on the way forward.

On how to fund the proposed special security offices across the region, he said that the governors were ready to support security issues affecting their states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those present at the meeting were Speakers of Ogun, Mr Olakunle Oluomo and Mr Adebo Ogundoyin of Oyo State.

Others were Mr Funminiyi Afuye of Ekiti, Mr Timothy Owoeye of Osun as well as principal officers of some state assemblies.

As in other regions of the country, the six South West States have been battling with high crime rate. Kidnappings, clashes between Farmers and Herders and armed robbery have increased insecurity in the region.