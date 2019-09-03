Tailor to stay four months in prison for stealing cell phone

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 1:59 pm


Justice

Lagos, Sept. 3 2019 (NAN) An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday sentenced Femi Afolabi, a 27-year-old tailor to four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing a cell phone.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bukola Mogaji, sentenced Afolabi after she reviewed the facts of the case and found him guilty on two counts of criminal conspiracy and theft.

Afolabi had pleaded guilty to the charge but the magistrate ordered him to be remanded in prison until Sept. 3 to review the facts of the case and sentencing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 15 on Ikosi Road Junction at Ketu in Lagos.

Perezi said the complainant, Mr Monday Daniel, was trying to board a bus to Oshodi when the defendant picked his pocket and stole his cell phone valued N120, 000.

“The defendant, who confessed to committing the crime, said he knew he could sell the phone for a reasonable amount and use the money to feed himself,” the prosecutor said.

Perezi said the offence contravened the provisions of  Sections and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

While the convict as sentenced to one month imprisonment for criminal conspiracy, he bagged three months for stealing.

