Tanker truck laden with diesel fell off Otedola bridge

Friday, September 20, 2019 10:40 pm


The fallen tanker at Otedola bridge

A tanker truck laden with 33,000 litres of automated gas oil (diesel) fell off while driving toward Berger shortly after the Otedola bridge and caused a lot of traffic jam around Lagos metropolis.

The Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

According to him, the immediate cause of the accident was due to mechanical error (brake failure), but no casualties and no damage of vehicles was recorded.

“The truck fell off at about few minutes to 5 p.m while its content was still spilling due to the impact of the accident.

“Physical assessment is being conducted in order to avert the occurrence and fire incident.

“All emergency responders have been activated,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He said that presently, the trans loading of content was on going to prevent the truck from exploding.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, said that the tanker truck would be removed from the road to ensure free flow of traffic.

