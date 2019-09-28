Ten-man Tottenham escape to victory as Kane strikes

Ten-man Tottenham escape to victory as Kane strikes

Saturday, September 28, 2019 6:01 pm


Tottenham’s Harry Kane

Harry Kane’s eighth goal in six Premier League games against Southampton steered 10-man Tottenham Hotspur to an unlikely 2-1 victory after errors from his team mates on Saturday.

Kane scored with a low shot from inside the area in the 43rd minute to restore Spurs’ lead at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium after keeper Hugo Lloris had gifted Southampton an equaliser.

The Frenchman took far too long to clear a backpass and then wildly miskicked to allow the onrushing Danny Ings to bundle the ball over the line and cancel out Tanguy Ndombele’s 24th-minute Spurs opener.

Lloris’s howler came soon after Serge Aurier’s 31st-minute dismissal for collecting two quick yellow cards, the second a soft pull-back on Ryan Bertrand when in no obvious danger.

After the break, Southampton pushed hard to make the most of their numerical advantage but Lloris atoned for his earlier error with two superb saves from James Ward-Prowse and Maya Yoshida.

With Nathan Redmond also shooting over the bar and Ings failing to get on the end of a close-range chance, Southampton continued to put pressure on Spurs.

But the London side, who moved into fourth, remained dangerous on the break and Kane almost grabbed his second goal late on. (Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Barcelona beat Getafe to end struggles on the road
    20 mins ago

    Kogi election: Miyetti Allah declares Ruga-to-Ruga campaign for Bello
    28 mins ago

    Desecration of Qur’an: Zamfara Governor shuts school, suspends workers
    35 mins ago

    Chelsea sink Brighton to get first home league win
    46 mins ago

    Police arrest 7, handover 300 rescued children in Kaduna
    51 mins ago

    OML-25: Flow station reopened, host communities excited by new MoU
    5 hours ago

    We Have Mandate To Train Drivers – FRSC
    5 hours ago

    Awakening the Right Naija Spirit…