Tension as mobs target companies linked to S/Africa in Abuja

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 12:35 pm


An MTN office in Lagos

Tension is building in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital territory as mobs, taking advantage of the anger against xenophobic attacks in South Africa are making attempts to vandalise companies associated with the former apartheid enclave.

Reports indicate that the mobs suceeded in vandalising the office of MTN in Karu, a suburb of Abuja on Wednesday morning.

The mobs were seen setting billboards belonging to the telecoms company ablaze along the Airport road.

Also, police are struggling to fend off mobs attempting to set a unit of Shoprite in Lugbe, along airport road, Abuja.

Police fired teargas canister to stop the mob from setting the shopping mall on fire.

The FCT Police Command has assured that it is beefing up security to rein in activities of the mob.

 

