THE Ranks Covenant, UI, Unilag Best in Nigeria

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Times Higher Education, THE, on Wednesday September 11, 2019 released its World University Rankings 2020 at the THE World Academic Summit holding at Zurich, Switzerland.

The ranking as it relates to Nigeria ranked a private Christian university, affiliated with Living Faith Church Worldwide, Covenant University, located in Ota, Ogun State among the best universities 401-500, why the nation’s Premier University, University of Ibadan, UI, comes second as it is ranked among 501-600.

While Covenant University was established in 2002, University of Ibadan, a public university was established in 1948 and has produced reputable Nigerians like the Nobel Laurel, Professor Wole Soyinka, late Chief Bola Ige, James Howard Meredith, Ken Saro Wiwa, Iya Abubakar, J. Professor, P. Clark, Mabel Segun, Emeka Anyaoku, Professor Niyi Osundare, Professor Robert Ajayi Boroffice, Gamaliel Offoritsenere Onosode, Professor Chinua Achebe, Professor Oladipo Akinkugbe, Professor Ayo Banjo and Professor Ayo Bamgbose.

According to the ranking, Covenant University has 8,768, full time students, No. of students per staff is ratio 15: 7, International students is zero percent and female: male ratio is 43:57.

For UI, it has 26,684 full time students, No. of students per staff is ratio 16:4, International students is one percent and female: male ratio is 48:52.

Also ranked are University of Lagos, UNILAG and University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN which ranked among 801-1000 and 1001+ respectively.

Commenting on the social media, the UI Vice Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, said, “The University of Ibadan was ranked in the 501-600 category. This is our best showing since THE World University Rankings started in 2004. We are delighted with the improvement in our ranking. We thank the Federal Government of Nigeria, our proprietors, on behalf of the Nigerian people, for the usual support. Our exceptionally talented Faculty, staff and students are acknowledged for their steadfastness. Our alumni, friends and supporters have contributed in no small measures towards our modest achievements. The Governing Council and Senate are thanked for providing a supportive environment for the premier university to thrive. With your continued support, we shall attain even greater achievements in the years ahead”.

According to the latest ranking, the best three universities in Africa are University of Cape Town, 136, University of the Witwatersrand, 194 and Stellenbosch University in the 251-300 category.

The 10 best universities in the world as listed are University of Oxford, UK, California Institute of Technology, US, University of Cambridge, UK, Stanford University, US, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US, Princeton University, US, Harvard University, US, Yale University, US, University of Chicago, US, and Imperial College London, UK.