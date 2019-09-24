Thomas Cook airline in Nordic region to resume flights

Flights operated by Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia were to resume Tuesday despite the bankruptcy of British travel group Thomas Cook, said Thomas Cook Group subsidiary Ving in Norway and Sweden.

Other Scandinavian subsidiaries of the Thomas Cook Group – including Tjaereborg, Globetrotter and Spies – were also to continue operations, the statement added.

“Since we are independent and profitable parts of the group, we have been able to continue operations with support from our banks, creditors and guarantors,” said Magnus Wikner, chief executive of Thomas Cook Northern Europe, in a statement.

Customers in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden were expected to be able to fly again to and from holiday destinations.

Earlier Monday, an estimated 6,500 people in the Nordic region were affected by cancelled flights following the collapse of the British travel giant.

“I can’t guarantee that every plane will depart tomorrow (Tuesday), but we are working hard to ensure that,” Wikner told Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

“We are in touch with our customers via text message and other means,” he added. (dpa/NAN)