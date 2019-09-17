Three clerics in police net for fraud, serial rape in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command on Monday arrested three self acclaimed Islamic clerics who specialized in swindling members of the public of their hard earned money as well as having unlawful carnal knowledge of their female clients.

The suspects, Aliu Abdulfatai , Sule Adebayo and Lekan Olokodana were arrested following a report by one of their female victims (Name withheld) who at Adigbe police station that she was duped of the sum of N70,000 by the suspects, while one of them also forcefully had carnal knowledge of her against her wish.

The police, in a press released signed by the PPRO DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, explained that the complainant a marketer marketer with a popular property/Real estate company went to report the suspect at Adigbe Station in Abeokuta

The victim claimed that she was on a marketing assignment when she came across the suspects who claimed to be Islamic clerics and indicated interest in purchasing large expanse of land which they claimed they want to use for construction of their mosque.

There and then, the victim said the suspects introduced the issue of special prayer to her from where they came out with a claim that they saw a vision that she is under a spell which needs special deliverance prayer to cast out.

As a result of this, the lady said the suspects succeeded in fraudulently obtaining the sum of N70,000 from her after they lured her into their house where one of them also forcefully raped her.

On the strength of her complain, the DPO Adigbe division CSP Augustine Opadile detailed his detectives to go after these hoodlums and bring them to justice.

The suspects were arrested by the police while waiting for the victim to bring money they demanded for, though one of them escaped.

On interrogation, the suspects confessed to being fraudsters and that has been their means of livelihood.

It was also revealed that one of them has used the proceed of their fraudulent act to build a private school in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama has ordered a full scale investigation into the activities of the suspects with the view to charge them to court as soon as possible.