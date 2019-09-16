Thunderstorms, rains to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet

Thunderstorms, rains to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet

Monday, September 16, 2019 9:03 pm


Weather forecast

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted favorable conditions for thunderstorms and rainfall activities on Tuesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Monday in Abuja predicted cloudy conditions over Northern States in the morning hours.

According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over the region during the afternoon/evening period with day and night temperatures of 30 to 32 degree Celsius and 22 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

The agency envisaged cloudy morning with chances of thunderstorm over Abuja, Niger, Lokoja, Jos and Ilorin axis of Central states.

It forecast prospects of thunderstorms over the region with day and night temperatures of 29 to 30 degree Celsius and 19 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

“For Southern states, thunderstorms/rains are expected over the inland and moderate rains over the coastal area in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are chances of thunderstorms/rains over the region during the afternoon/evening with day and night temperatures of 28 to 31 degree Celsius and 22 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

