Toilet made of solid gold stolen in England

Detectives at Thames Valley Police Station, England are on the hunt for thieves who stole a toilet made entirely of 18-carat-gold stolen from Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, where former prime minister Winston Churchill was born early Saturday morning, the CNN has reported.

The stolen fully functioning toilet was installed as part of an exhibition by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan titled “Victory is Not an Option,” which only opened to the public on Thursday. The palace will be closed for the rest of the day, CNN quoted a spokesperson of the police as saying on Twitter.

The theft of the toilet was reported to the police at 4:57 a.m. Saturday morning.

The thieves left the scene at about 4:50 a.m., according to a statement posted online which also indicated that a 66-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft.

Detective Inspector Jess Milne said in the statement: “Due to the toilet being plumbed in to the building, this has caused significant damage and flooding, adding, “We believe a group offenders used at least two vehicles during the offense.”

“The artwork has not been recovered at this time but we are conducting a thorough investigation to find it and bring those responsible to justice,” Milne continued, appealing for any potential witnesses to contact police.

