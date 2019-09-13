Trading sustain positive outlook, up by 1.28%

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) remained positive with the market indices growing further by 1.28 per cent.

Specifically, the All-Share Index rose by 352.36 points or 1.28 per cent to close at 27, 779.00 against 27,426.64 achieved on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation rose by N171 billion or 1.28 per cent to close at N13.522 trillion against N13.351trillion.

A breakdown of the price movement charts shows that Airtel Africa led the gainers’ table, increasing by N26.50 to close at N350 per share.

Seplat followed with a gain of N10 to close at N460, while Okomu Oil gained N4.25 to close at N48.40 per share.

Forte Oil added N1.20 to close at N16.55, while Cadbury increased by 85k to close at N10.75 per share.

On the other hand, Stanbic IBTC topped the losers’ chart, shedding 75k to close at N35 per share.

Lafarge Africa trailed with a loss of 15k to close at N14.70, while Oando lost 11k to close at N3.80 per share.

Champion Breweries was down by 6k to close at N1.30, while Mansard Insurance declined by 4k to close at N1.71 per share.

An analysis of the activity chart indicates that Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock, exchanging 42.47 million shares valued at N1.17 billion.

Zenith Bank exchanged 22.52 million shares worth N427.83 million, while Mutual Benefit Assurance traded 13.37 million shares valued at N2.67 million.

United Bank for Africa sold 12.37 million shares worth N77.43 million, while FBN Holdings traded 8.80 million shares valued at N47.79 million.

In all, investors traded 165.34 million shares worth N2.62 billion in 3,270 deals.

This was against 115.42 million shares valued at N854.29 million exchanged in 2,816 deals.