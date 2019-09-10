Tragedy Averted, As Obasanjo’s Security Aide Disarms Drunken Cop At Igbinedion’s Birthday

Tragedy was averted last Sunday in Benin, Edo State, at the 85th birthday thanksgiving service of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, when a police croporal allegedly brought out a pistol and threatened to shoot a civilian over what he called “official misconduct.”

Thanks event incident occurred at Saint Gabriel The Arch Angel Catholic Church, located along Sapele Road, Benin City. on Sunday in Benin City, Edo State Capital.

Eye witnesses said that a security detail attached to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saved the day when he disarmed the gun-wielding cop who was suspected to be drunk.

Obasanjo’s security detail said to be a Chief Superintendent of Police, was said to have ordered the arrest of the unidentified cop, after retrieving the pistol from him.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a photo journalist who witnessed the drama, described the action of the drunk policeman as an embarrassment to the law enforcement agency.

“Everyone of us were watching him. Nobody could come close to him until the Assistant Commissioner of Police who came with Obasanjo to the venue, collected the pistol from him and quickly put it to safety before he ordered his arrest.

“There was tension and confusion everywhere. Thank God that the gun did not explode,” he said.