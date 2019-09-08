Tribunal affirms victory of former Senate Deputy Whip, Alimikhena

Tribunal affirms victory of former Senate Deputy Whip, Alimikhena

Sunday, September 8, 2019 10:33 pm


Sen. Francis-Alimikhena

The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Benin has affirmed the victory of a former Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Francis Alimikhena, for Edo North senatorial district.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice C. Ogundana, dismissed the petition filed by Mr Abubakar Momoh of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who is challenging the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 23 elections.

Momoh had alleged that Alimikhena was not qualified to contest the election for not having the requisite educational qualification and forged his ordinary level General Certificate of Education result.

Momoh further alleged that the senator did not score majority of lawful votes cast in the election.

Delivering judgement, the three-man panel held that the witnesses called to give evidence on the educational qualification only relied on paragraphs in the petition and did not render original results for the tribunal sighting.

The tribunal said there was no evidence to show Alimikhena impersonated and that the petitioner failed to prove non-qualification.

It said the petitioner introduced new allegations in his reply when he alleged that Alimikhena forged his primary school leaving certificate.

The tribunal ruled that reply should not be used as a repair kit to fix facts not pleaded in the petition.

On the issue of not scoring majority of lawful votes, the tribunal said the 18 witnesses called by the petitioner did not provide evidence of cancelled results and over voting and that ‘the witness is not a witness of truth.’

“There was no evidence to show over voting. The evidences from witnesses were hearsay. The witnesses were not eyewitnesses.

“The forensic expert called by the petitioners does not qualify as an expert. His evidence was mere arithmetic calculation and academic exercise. His value is worthless.

“The petitioners have not demonstrated that if all the results are properly collated, they would have scored majority of lawful votes.”

“There was no credible evidence to prove voter buying, non-compliance with electoral act and corrupt practices.”

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    I have nothing against Islam – Gov. Wike
    1 hour ago

    Raid on Gov. Umahi’s residence is attack on democracy – PDP governors
    1 hour ago

    Gov. Yahaya Bello: Why Kogi people will re-elect me
    1 hour ago

    2019 UTME: Period for admission processes, sacrosanct – JAMB
    2 hours ago

    Police kill 3, arrest 26 notorious kidnap suspects in Kaduna
    2 hours ago

    Venita evicted from BBNaija season four
    3 hours ago

    Why ALGON Chairman was sacked – Official
    3 hours ago

    Fayemi visits Wike, says no evidence of demolished Mosque in P/Harcourt