Tribunal judgement: Delta APC lauds judiciary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta has commended the uncommon display of courage by the members of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The party gave the commendation on Wednesday in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Sylvester Imonina in Asaba following the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the tribunal.

Imonina said the chairman and members of the tribunal had written their names in gold.

“This is in view of the fact that in spite the media trial of the petition by the opposition party, they were not deterred in doing justice in accordance with the law.

“In the course of the hearing of the petition, some media houses threw caution to the wind and deeply engaged themselves in media trial of the petition and Mr President.

“But today, the mandate given freely to Mr President by Nigerians have been reaffirmed by the tribunal.

“APC Delta wants to use this opportunity to thank Nigerians for the support they have given to Mr President so far.

“Nigerians have once again shown that they made no mistake in voting for His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We want to state that with Mr President on the political saddle, a better Nigeria is possible.”