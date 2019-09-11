Tribunal judgement: Okorocha felicitates with Buhari

Tribunal judgement: Okorocha felicitates with Buhari

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 5:40 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District Rochas Okorocha has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

According to a press release issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha said that the president’s victory is for all ”lovers of democracy in and outside the country as it signifies a light at the end of the tunnel for Nigeria’s democracy.”

Okorocha stated that with the victory, the president would be more encouraged to continue to work for the unity, progress and peace of the nation, without the distractions of the case.

He commended the tribunal members for “doing a good job and making the nation proud.”

The senator also commended Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for “giving a good account of himself and for his contributions to the nation’s democracy.”

