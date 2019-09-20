Tribunal judgement: Police beef up security in Nasarawa

Tribunal judgement: Police beef up security in Nasarawa

Friday, September 20, 2019 6:03 pm


Nigerian Policemen

The Nasarawa State Police Command on Friday said it had beefed up security in the state to prevent any breakdown of law and order ahead of the judgment of the governorship election petition tribunal slated for Sept 21.

The tribunal had fixed Saturday for judgement in a petition filed by PDP and it’s Governorship candidate, Mr David Ombugadu, challenging the victory of Gov. Abdullahi Sule in the March 9 governorship election.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bola Longe, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the police was fully prepared for the judgment.

“Officers have been placed on red alert and will be proactive to prevent any kind of violence or demonstration in the state.

“We will , however , want to urge people of the state to maintain law and order and go about their lawful businesses without fear or intimidation , ” Longe said.

NAN reports that the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Mr David Ombugadu, had challenged the victory of the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Gov. Abdullahi Sule at the tribunal siting in Lafia.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on March 9 declared Sule as the winner of the election.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Man bags one month in jail for stealing yam from police officer’s farm
    23 mins ago

    Closure of borders yielding positive results -Buhari
    37 mins ago

    Recruitment: NSCDC warns officers against collecting money from applicants
    39 mins ago

    Retiree In Police Net Over N1.2m Employment Scam  
    42 mins ago

    Ekiti LG poll: APC settles for indirect primaries
    47 mins ago

    Tribunal dismisses certificate forgery case against Gov. AbdulRazak
    2 hours ago

    Kogi Guber: Group to deploy 548 election observers
    2 hours ago

    NNPC Committed to Harnessing Nigeria’s Gas Resources