Tribunal nullifies PDP lawmaker’s election in Oyo, declares APC winner

Saturday, September 21, 2019 11:21 pm


Justice

Oyo State House of Assembly Tribunal on Saturday nullified the election of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Kazeem Olayanju, representing Irepo /Olorunsogo, and declared All Progressives’ Congress (APC) winner of March 9 poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Anthony Akpovi declared APC’s Ajibola as the authentic winner of the House of assembly election.

APC’s Ajibola had challenged the election of PDP’s Olayanju on the ground that INEC falsely declared that election did not hold in Irepo Ward 3 because result for the ward was burnt down at collation centre.

But the tribunal held that election held in Irepo Ward 3 and the result was issued as Ajibola tendered the carbon copy of the result issued to APC agent at the polling unit to established the case.

Justice Akpovi, in his judgment, said APC scored a total of 12, 224 votes while PDP scored 12, 070 votes in the election.

Akpovi said the difference was 154 votes and declared APC as the winner.

