Tribunal says results of 2019 election not transmitted into a server

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday dismissed claim by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its candidate that the results of the 2019 general election were transmitted to server belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Tribunal ruled that that the manual provided by INEC did not provide for electronic transmission of results, thus knocking off another ground of Atiku’s petition.

The Tribunal had earlier declared that Buhari was qualified to contest in the 2019 general election, contrary to the claims of Atiku and PDP.