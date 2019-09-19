Tribunal upholds election of Gov. Udom Emmanuel

Tribunal upholds election of Gov. Udom Emmanuel

Thursday, September 19, 2019 4:44 pm


Governor Udom (centre) 

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo, on Thursday affirmed the victory of Gov. Udom Emmanuel of the Peoples Democratic Party in the March 9, general elections.

The petitioners, Mr Nsima Ekere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) filed a petition challenging the result of the March 9 election in which INEC declared the re-election of Gov. Emmanuel as the Governor of Akwa Ibom.

Delivering judgment, the three-member tribunal headed by Justice A.M Yakuba, dismissed the case filed by APC and its candidate, Mr Nsima Ekete, on grounds that the petition lacked merit.

Justice Yakubu held that the petitioners failed to call witnesses in eight local government areas out of the 21 where they claimed to have won.

Consequently, tribunal discountenance every documentary evidence that were brought before it.

Tribunal accordingly declared Gov. Emmamuel as the duly elected governor of Akwa Ibom.

The petitioners approached the tribunal, after several amendments on grounds that the election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act,

They also argued that Gov. Emmanuel was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election.

They prayed the tribunal to declared that Gov. Emmanuel did not secure and could not have secured the majority of lawful votes cast at the elections;

They also prayed the tribunal to declared that the election was void and invalid due to non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

