Tribunal’s​ Judgment Against Agbonayinma, Miscarriage Of Justice, Says Group

A pressure group, Democratic Restoration, has described the judgement of the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal which struck out the petition filed by Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, as a miscarriage of justice.

Agbonayinma jad challenged the declaration of Jude Ise-Idehen of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as winner of the February 23, National Assembly election.

However, Chairman of the three-man Tribunal, Justice O. Ogundana, on Monday struck out the petition for lack of merit.

The Group while expressing displeasure over the judgement, said they were surprised that the petition was dismissed even though the Tribunal struck out the reply of respondents in the suit for filing out of time.

Spokesman for the Group, Mr. Godwin Imafidon, while speaking with journalists in Benin, said members of the PDP were already congratulating the All Progressives Congress after the Tribunal stuck out seven applications filed by the respondents.

He alleged that the Judge who was reading the written judgement, had to stop midway, after receiving a phone call from an unknown person.

“It was curious that the three-man Tribunal stopped reading the judgment midway, after receiving a phone call. We wonder who gave the alleged phone call to Chairman of the Tribunal that made him paused judgment.

“The respondents said they were not properly served but the Tribunal said they were properly served. The PDP filed out of time and Ise-Idehen filed out of time. If the respondents filed out of time, there is nothing they said that will be admissible before the Tribunal,” he said.

“The Tribunal should tell the world who made the phone call. PDP and their lawyers were already crying before the judgment changed.

“Many lawyers are angry over this travesty of justice. The respondents filed out of time and they still got justice. Who is the higher power that made that call?” he queried.

Imafidon however called on their supporters to remain calm as they still have hope in the judiciary for justice.