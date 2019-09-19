Tricyclist in court for cheating

A 39-year-old tricyclist, Ahmed Yusuf, was on Thursday arraigned in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged cheating.

Yusuf, a resident of Kinkinau, Kaduna, is facing a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that one Aminu Usman reported the matter at the Ungwan Rimi Police Station on Sept. 2.

Leo quoted the complainant as alleging that he entrusted his tricycle, valued at N1.2million, with the defendant for commercial purpose sometime in December 2018.

He said that on Aug. 21, the defendant claimed that the said tricycle was snatched while he was working without any concrete evidence.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 297 and 308 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

In his ruling, the Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that the surety must be a resident within the jurisdiction of the court and adjourned the matter until Oct. 4, for hearing.