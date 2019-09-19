Tricyclist in court for cheating

Tricyclist in court for cheating

Thursday, September 19, 2019 1:47 pm


Justice

A 39-year-old tricyclist, Ahmed Yusuf, was on Thursday arraigned in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged cheating.

Yusuf, a resident of Kinkinau, Kaduna, is facing a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that one Aminu Usman reported the matter at the Ungwan Rimi Police Station on Sept. 2.

Leo quoted the complainant as alleging that he entrusted his tricycle, valued at N1.2million, with the defendant for commercial purpose sometime in December 2018.

He said that on Aug. 21, the defendant claimed that the said tricycle was snatched while he was working without any concrete evidence.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 297 and 308 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

In his ruling, the Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that the surety must be a resident within the jurisdiction of the court and adjourned the matter until Oct. 4, for hearing.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    Mugabe: What legacy?
    1 hour ago

    Court orders forfeiture of all P&ID assets in Nigeria
    1 hour ago

    Nothing to celebrate on Saudi Arabian oil facility attack – Minister
    2 hours ago

    Serial killings: Residents of Rivers wait for police reaction on photos/video of alleged suspect
    2 hours ago

    66-day-old Chinese infant undergoes heart transplant
    2 hours ago

    ‘Our Tax Reforms Have Increased Growth, Reduced Poverty’-Samuel Jibao
    3 hours ago

    Why SLAA is Among the Best-Ebenezer Macaulay
    3 hours ago

    Buhari attends 74th Session of UN General Assembly in New York