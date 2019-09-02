Troops raid 2 bandits camps, arrest notorious kidnapper in Kaduna

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army deployed on Operation Thunder Strike, on Monday, raided two kidnappers camps in Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

A reliable military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the raid on the bandits camps located in Ligari and Sabon Gayan villages was carried out at about 2:30 pm.

“During the raid, a suspected high profile kidnapper terrorising the Kaduna-Abuja highway, one Aminu Mallam alias Baderi, was apprehended at Sabon Gayan.

“The suspect later led troops to his hideout where he kept 108 herds of cattle he rustled. Efforts are currently ongoing to arrest other members of his gangs and collaborators,” the source said.

Troops of operation thunder strike have been recording successes in their efforts to clear Kaduna-Abuja highway of kidnappers and other criminals.