Troops raid Boko Haram camp in Borno

Troops raid Boko Haram camp in Borno

Sunday, September 8, 2019 8:43 pm


Nigerian troops at the frontline of the battle against Boko Haram

Nigerian Army troops of 22 Brigade Super Camp in Dikwa, Borno State, have dealt heavy blows to Boko Haram terrorists in Gworege village in Dikwa Local Government Area of the state.

Col. Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement on Sunday, disclosed that the operations was carried out in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force, local vigilantes and hunters.

Musa said the operation was carried out following credible information from locals about the presence of terrorists in the village.

He explained that there was a successful raid and clearance operations to Gworege community to clear the village of the crouching terrorists reportedly hibernating in the area.

The army spokesperson added that the terrorists who engaged the troops in a fire fight, flee as a result of superior fire power from the troops.

According to him, the troops consequently cordoned and searched the village and recovered six AK 47 Rifles and 66 numbers of 7.62 MM ammunition.

“No soldier was killed, wounded or missing in action.

“Unfortunately, a hunter who was wounded, is receiving treatment at the 22 Brigade medical Centre in Dikwa, he has been stabilised and is fast recovering.

“Many terrorists reportedly met their waterloo during the encounter, while others escaped with varying degree of injuries,” he said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Fayemi visits Wike, says no evidence of demolished Mosque in P/Harcourt
    26 mins ago

    One dead, 5 injured as hoodlums attack electoral officer over LG primary result
    37 mins ago

    Confusion over identity of killers of 8 persons in Ebonyi community
    1 hour ago

    Buhari pours encomiums on late Mugabe in letter to Zimbabwean President
    1 hour ago

    Fresh xenophobic attacks: Nigerians warned to keep off hot spots
    1 hour ago

    Over 90 public property unlawfully appropriated in Kwara – Gov. AbdulRazaq
    2 hours ago

    We’ll assist Police to increase security surveillance at grassroots level- Sanwoolu to IGP
    2 hours ago

    N20million land scam: House wife 3 others dragged to court