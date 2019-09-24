Trump assails open-border activists

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at open border activists, saying they were promoting “human smuggling’’ and encouraging illegal migration.

Speaking at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly, Trump said their activism was not only evil but also detrimental to those they claimed to be helping.

His speech came after UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, spoke against immigration policies that violate international humanitarian laws.

“Here in the U.S. and around the world, there is a growing cottage industry of radical activists and non-governmental organisations that promote human smuggling.

“These groups encourage illegal migration and demand the erosion of national borders.

“Today, I have a message for those open border activists who cloak themselves in the rhetoric of social justice: your policies are not just; your policies are cruel and evil.

“You are empowering criminal organisations that prey on innocent men, women and children.

“You put your own false sense of virtue before the lives, wellbeing and countless innocent people.

“When you undermine border security, you are undermining human rights and human dignity,’’ he said.

The U.S. president said many countries were today grappling with the challenges of uncontrolled migration.

He said the U.S. had the “absolute right’’ to protect its borders just like every other country.

Trump called for international cooperation to tackle human smuggling and human trafficking, and put the criminals behind it “out of business for good’’.