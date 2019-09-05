U.S. offers $15m for information on Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s finances

U.S. offers $15m for information on Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s finances

Thursday, September 5, 2019 9:00 am


Iran Revolutionary Guards

The United States has offered 15 million dollars for information than can help it cripple the financial mechanisms of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The move, announced by the Department of State through a statement on Wednesday, also targets the Quds Force, an intelligence unit of the IRGC responsible for overseas operations.

According to the statement, the information being sought also borders on the “IRGC’s illicit oil sales, including via oil tankers like the Adrian Darya”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the President Donald Trump administration had designated IRGC as a terrorist entity in April.

The latest move came shortly after the administration blacklisted a number of companies, vessels and individuals who have allegedly breached U.S. sanctions by working with the IRGC.

A former Iranian oil minister and his son were among the designated individuals.

Among others, the action targets “entities or individuals assisting the IRGC in evading U.S. and international sanctions, and IRGC donors or financial facilitators”.

Others include IRGC’s revenue sources, formal financial institutions doing business with it, and “front companies engaged in international procurement of dual-use technology on behalf of the IRGC”.

On Tuesday, the Depart of State had announced imposition of sanctions against the Iran Space Agency for allegedly advancing the country’s ballistic missile programme.

NAN recalls that the latest tension between the U.S. and Iran was sparked by the withdrawal of the Trump administration from a 2015 multi-national nuclear deal with Iran.

Trump said the agreement, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), “did not go far enough” to curb Iran’s nuclear programme.

Also on Tuesday, the Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, reportedly said his country would not agree to bilateral negotiations with the U.S. until all sanctions were lifted.

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, Rouhani stated this at a parliament session in Tehran with a threat to further reduce commitments to the “crumbling JCPOA”.

Trump had earlier said he would meet his Iranian counterpart “under the right circumstances” to end the confrontation over the nuclear deal.

Speaking at a the just-ended G7 summit in France, the U.S. president, however, ruled out lifting economic sanctions to compensate for losses suffered by Iran.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Davido reveals wedding plans
    2 mins ago

    New e-passport valid for all countries – NIS
    7 mins ago

    Davido speaks on wedding plans with Chioma
    13 mins ago

    Just in: South Africa embassy closed in Nigeria
    21 mins ago

    Culture, veritable tool for peace, sustainable development – Minister
    33 mins ago

    Mosque demolition: Muslim community appeals judgment on land ownership
    57 mins ago

    AMCON drags late Agagu’s son, wife to court over N32m debt
    1 hour ago

    Indonesia restores internet in Papua