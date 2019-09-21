UI 2019/2020 Admission Cut-Off Marks

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

University of Ibadan, UI, on Saturday September 21, 2018 released the cut-off points for all the courses for 2019/2020 admission with Medicine and Surgery maintaining the highest Merit cut-off point of 78.87, with the score for the Educationally Less Developed States, ELDS, standing at 78.37 point.

Other departments close to Medicine and Surgery are Dentistry 73.12, ELDS 71.37, Pharmacy 72.62, ELDS, 71.37, Medical Laboratory Science 70.12, ELDS, 69.12, Law 70.12, ELDS, 68.87, Nursing 70.5 and Physiotherapy 70.5, ELDS, 68.75.

Courses in the neighbourhood of 60s category are: Mechanical Engineering 68.62, ELDS, 68.0, Electrical Engineering 68.25, ELDS, 65.62, Communication and Language Arts 66.0, ELDS, 64.12, English Language 65.5, ELDS, 64.37, Physiology 65.0, ELDS, 64.5, Linguistics 64.25, ELDS 61.62, Political Science 64.12, ELDS, 62.25, Computer Science 64.0, ELDS 63.62, Education and English 63.87, ELDS, 62.75, Biochemistry 63.62, ELDS, 61.87, Economics 63.0, ELDS, 61.0, Industrial Chemistry 62.25, Civil Engineering 62.25, Theatre Arts 61.87, ELDS, 60.0, Petroleum Engineering 61.87, ELDS, 60.75, Human Nutrition 61.87, ELDS, 60.62, Education and Communication & Language Arts 61.75, ELDS, 61.62 Sociology 60.87, ELDS, 60.0, Microbiology 60.37, ELDS, 59.12, Environmental Health Science 60.25, French 60.0, ELDS, 58.87, and Psychology 60.5, ELDS, 58.5.

In the neighbourhood of 50s are: Education and Geography 59.12, Architecture 58.62, Arabic Language 58.12, Chemistry 58.12, ELDS, 56.62, Philosophy 57.87, Islamic Studies 57.12, Veterinary Medicine 57.12, ELDS, 56.12, Industrial Production Engineering 57.5, Music 57.0, Education and Biology 57.0, Library, Archival and Information science 57.0, ELDS, 53.62, Guidance & Counselling 56.37, ELDS, 54.25, Classical Studies 56.12, ELDS, 54.0, History 56.12, Education and Political Science 56.0, Agricultural Economics 55.25, ELDS, 53.12, German 55.5, Russian 55.0, Education and Physics 54.87, Animal Science 54.75, Education and Arabic Language 54.0, Education and Islamic Studies 54.625, Wildlife and Ecoutourism Management 54.62, ELDS, 51.87, and Education and Religious Studies 54.37

Others are Agronomy 53.12, Education Mathematics 53.25, Education and Chemistry 53.12, Religious Studies 52.87, Mathematics 52.87, Geography 52.75, Agricultural Extension and Rural Development 52.62 , Ecotourism and Aquaculture 52.62, Education and History 52.37, Education and French 52.25, Geology 52.12, Educational Management 52.0, Archaeology 52.0, Agriculture 51.75, ELDS, 51.62, Physics 51.75, Wood Products Engineering 51.75, Agricultural and Environmental Engineering 51.75, Health Education 51.62, ELDS, 50.0, Early Childhood Education 51.25, Adult Education 51.37, ELDS, 51.12, Human Kinetics 51.12, Education and Economics 51.12, Education, Yoruba 51.5, Geography 51.0, Yoruba 51.5, Special Education 51.5, Zoology 50.75, Statistics 50.62, Anthropology 50.37, Botany 50.37, Food Technology 50.12, Anthropology 50.5, Archaeology 50.0, Forest Products 50.0, and Social and Environmental Forestry 50.0.

According to a statement from the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayina, the Faculty Admissions Committee, on behalf of the Senate of the University of Ibadan, met from Wednesday 18th through to Friday 20th September 2019 and agreed to the respective cut-off marks.

He said that the institution has decided to publicly disclose it in the spirit of openness and transparency for which the institution is reputed, wishing all the admission seekers good luck as they seek to join the citadel of learning.