UI, University of the Free State Deliberate on Collaboration

Thursday, September 12, 2019 12:14 am


UI and the University of the Free State staff

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof Adebola Ekanola on Wednesday, 11 September 2019 received a delegation from University of the Free State, Bloemfontein, South Africa in his office.

Receiving the delegates, led by the Vice-Rector, Research and International, Prof Corli Witthuhn, the VC remarked that the University of Ibadan is very passionate about internationalization agenda, and will facilitate the process to collaborate with the University of the Free State on areas of interest.

He informed the team that such collaboration could include the staff and student exchange programme and the possibility of having joint programmes that will produce resourceful output for both institutions and the continent in general.

He, therefore, reiterates that UI’s interest in the agenda has brought about the establishment of Office of International Programmes, OIP, the Office of Research Innovation and Strategic Partnerships (RISP), Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, IPSS, amongst others.

Other members of the delegates included Prof Heidi Hudson, Dean, Humanities; Dr Stephanie Cawood, Director, Africa in Gender Studies; and Mr Cornelius Hagenmeier, Director, International.

The Vice-Rector, Research and International, Prof Corli Witthuhn, in her remark explained that the visit was to request for collaboration with the University of Ibadan on curriculum development, border service issues, risk management and relevant issues on the environment and to produce good research that will better the continent of Africa.

Present at the occasion were the Registrar, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi represented by the Deputy Registrar, Office of the Vice-Chancellor, Mr Oluwole Dada; Director, Office of International Programmes, OIP, Prof Edith Ajaiyeoba and the Director, Directorate of Public Communication represented by Mr. ‘Kunle Oladipo.

