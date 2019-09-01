Umahi recalls, re-assigns suspended aide

Sunday, September 1, 2019 4:13 pm


Governor David Umahi:

Gov. David Umahi has approved the recall of his suspended Special Assistant on Project Documentation, Mr Francis Nwaze and re-assigned him with a new portfolio.

In a statement signed on Sunday by Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government, the governor said that Nwaze would be in charge of Social Media.

“The former SA on Social Media, Mr Emmanuel Igwe, has been directed to move as the new SA on project documentation,” the statement read.

The change, according to the statement is with immediate effect.

News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Nwaze was the first member of the state Executive Council to be suspended.

