UN chief wants better protection for rights of children

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on the international community to strengthen efforts to “ensure all children are safe, healthy and able to achieve their dreams.”

In his remarks to the high-level commemorative event of the UN General Assembly “30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child,” the UN chief said the convention was a landmark achievement.

For the first time, governments explicitly recognised that children have the same human rights as adults – as well as specific additional rights that recognise their special status as dependents, he said.

Guterres added that the convention had galvanised action, more children than ever before are now getting the protection and support they need.

“But we still have more to do,” said Guterres.

He said that millions of children around the world were hungry, sick or in danger while others are suffering because of their religion, ethnicity or disability.

Children in conflict zones may be subject to horrific sexual violence that causes long-term psychological and physical trauma.

Conflict is the greatest threat to children’s rights, and magnifies all other threats. Peace remains their best protection, said the Secretary-General.

Guterres urged countries to reaffirm their commitment to the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“Together, let’s match the efforts and progress of the last three decades with a renewed promise. For every child, every right.”

According to UN official website, the Convention on the Rights of the Child is the most rapidly ratified human rights treaty in history.

More countries have ratified the convention than any other human rights treaty in history; with 196 countries have become state parties to the convention as of October 2015