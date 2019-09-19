UN Correspondents fete new UNGA President

Thursday, September 19, 2019 9:51 am


Mohammed-Bande at the session.

Mohammed-Bande

 United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA) on Wednesday evening in New York hosted the new President of the General Assembly (PGA), Amb. Tijani Muhammad-Bande, to an informal interactive session.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the session is a tradition at the UN that provides an opportunity for every new PGA to familiarise themselves with the UN correspondents.

Wednesday’s event came a day after Muhammad-Bande, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, assumed office to lead the 74th session of the Assembly for the next one year.

In a brief remark, the PGA stated that he strongly believed in the power of the media as agents of development and positive social change.

Muhammad-Bande lauded the UN correspondents for their role in projecting the activities of the organisation, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said they could count on him to provide direct and timely information whenever needed.

Speaking in similar vein, his spokesperson, Ms Reem Abaza, assured the correspondents of maximum cooperation and support from the office of the PGA.

The President of UNCA, Ms Valeria Robecco, said the interactive session with UNCA members was a tradition at the UN meant to set the tone for a harmonious working relation.

Robecco congratulated Muhammad-Bande on his emergence as the PGA and wished him a successful tenure.

