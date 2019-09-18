UNGA 2019: No room for fancy speeches, UN Chief tells world leaders

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has ruled out “technocratic discussions or fancy speeches” during the high-level week of the organisation, beginning on Monday

Guterres told newsmen in New York on Wednesday that he had emphasised to world leaders attending the event to focus on practical solutions to challenges facing the world.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the UN Chief spoke at a news conference to mark the opening of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Noting that the world was “losing the race against climate change”, and off track in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he said there was no more time to delay on remedial action.

He said the High-Level Week was an “excellent opportunity” to showcase the UN as a centre for solutions and the driver of a meaningful, positive change in people’s lives.

“Our world is in critical moment on several fronts: the climate emergency, rising inequality and increasing hatred and intolerance as well as an alarming number of peace and security challenges.

“Tensions are rising everywhere. As I often said, there is no doubt that our frail world needs international cooperation more than ever.

“But simply saying that it will not make it happen. The biggest challenge that leaders and institutions face is to show people we care, and to mobilise solutions that reposed to people’s anxiety with answers

“The upcoming High-Level Week is designed to do precisely that. There will be dozens of summits, meetings and side events.

“But I can distill the significance of all these discussions into two words: ambition and action, and there is no time to lose”,he said.

The UN Chief noted that with the high number of world leaders attending the High-Level Week, there was a chance to advance diplomacy for peace.

Guterres said that he had made it clear to world leaders attending the event to focus on action plans for sustainable and inclusive development.