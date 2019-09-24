UNGA presidency: Nigeria will not disappoint world, Buhari assures

UNGA presidency: Nigeria will not disappoint world, Buhari assures

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 5:56 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari on the podium speaking to the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in New York assured the world that Nigeria would live up to expectations in its leadership of the United Nations General Assembly.

Addressing world leaders at the ongoing General Assembly Debate, Buhari said Nigerians “ are truly grateful, and shall endeavour to live up to the expectorations and responsibilities thrust upon us’’.

The Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Tijani Muhammad-Bande, took office as President of the 74th session of the GA on Sept. 17.

A professor of Political Science and former Director General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), Kuru, Jos, Muhammad-Bande is the third Nigerian to hold the office in 30 years.

“Amb. Muhammad-Bande is an experienced and seasoned diplomat and I am confident that he will prove to the international community his suitability for this most demanding assignment,’’ he said.

Buhari, who mounted the podium at 11.50 a.m. local time (4.50 p.m. Nigerian time), is the fifth leader to speak after the Presidents of Brazil, United Nations, Egypt and Turkey.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    P&ID: Buhari alerts world leaders on attempts to cheat Nigeria billions of dollars
    27 mins ago

    Illegal deductions: FIRS to refund $2m, others to General Electric
    38 mins ago

    President Buhari approves redeployment of 2 Ministers
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria tackling corruption head- on, says Buhari at the UN
    2 hours ago

    Rwandan president’s rival worried after second aide killed this year
    2 hours ago

    Alleged coup plot: 3 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Ghana
    2 hours ago

    Death of 36 cows by lightning in Ondo village: Science and myth of the matter!
    2 hours ago

    Trump assails open-border activists