Verbatim: “Kidnappers said my son is a millionaire”-Siasia’s mother

Mrs Beauty Ogere Siasia, 80, the abducted mother of former Nigerian coach, Samson Siasia, was released over the weekend.

Mother of Samson Siasia, former Nigerian coach narrated her ordeal with kidnappers: “I was at my house when they came to kidnap me. They took me to their place. They took care of me. When I was sick, they bought drugs. They cooked and gave to me. They thought my son is a millionaire.”

“They didn’t beat me. There were days that there was no food. Those days, they ‘drank’ garri and gave me garri to drink too. Sometimes, they cooked soup, prepared garri and we ate. But on Sunday, they told me we had stayed for too long and they were tired of our problem.

“They carried us on a flying boat and dropped us in a village. I don’t know the name of the village. They carried us to their chairman’s place. I don’t even know the man. They called Seiyefa and Seiyefa came.

“They built a small house and used tarpaulin to cover the top. That was where they kept us. They kept worrying me because they said my son, Siasia is rich and a millionaire.

“As I am talking to you, I am not well. Before they took me, I was not well. I want to go to the hospital.”