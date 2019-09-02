We’ll support security initiatives being unveiled-Makinde

South West governors are today, Monday, 2 September 2019, holding a security summit at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State. The Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Makinde, is the chief host, while, apart from the other governors in the zone, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, also attended.

In his speech, Makinde told Adamu and others: “As we patiently wait for you to discuss the issues and unveil the strategies to be engaged in addressing the deteriorating state of security in the South West Geopolitical Zone, we are hopeful that the measures will meet the much anticipated yearning of our people, which is a safe and secured South West.

“We assured you of the support of our people. The government of the Geopolitical Zone will provide the enabling environment to operationalise the security initiatives being unveiled. We are committed to “A safe and secured South West, and Nigeria at large”

Once again, I welcome you all to Oyo State.”

Read the Full Speech below:

Speech delivered by governor Oluseyi Makinde, the executive governor of Oyo State at the South West geopolitical zone security summit at the international conference centre, university of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State, Monday, 2 September 2019.

On behalf of the Government and the good people of Oyo State, I welcome Your Excellencies, the Executive Governors of Lagos; Ogun; Osun; Ondo and Ekiti States to Ibadan.

I welcome, specially, IGP Mohammed Adamu, NPM, mni, the Convener of this Security Summit, into our midst. My special greetings also go to our Royal Fathers who came to honour us with their royal presence.

Elder Statesmen, Leaders of the different socio-cultural Groups present here, Senior Officers and personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and other Security Agencies from the Geopolitical Zone, you are all welcome to the great City of Ibadan.

It will be recalled that, as a result of the deteriorating state of security in the South West, and the country at large, on 25th June 2019, in this same City, the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN Commission), held a similar Summit. The Inspector-General of Police was ably represented at the event.

It was a consensus that measures to be put in place to address insecurity in the Geopolitical Zone should be based on a regional approach. In furtherance of this noble and lofty ideal, a holistic framework for security of the South West is being put up by the DAWN Commission.

Let me at this stage announce that in Oyo State, in the next few days, we shall unveil a security roadmap, focused on the following:

Improvement on security infrastructure

Awakening the security consciousness of our people

Encouraging robust partnership of non-state actors, such as the traditional institutions, volunteers, and other well-meaning residents of the State

Application of technology in fighting crimes and criminalities

Collaboration with Development Partners, especially in the areas of capacity building for our Security personnel and others

Promotion of effective synergy amongst Security Agencies deployed to the State

Ensuring effective oversight of the Security Agencies to curb excesses, especially in the areas of corruption and trampling on the fundamental rights of our people

Ensuring the judicious use of assets of the State assigned to the Security Agencies, and

Ensuring the sustenance of the afore-mentioned measures, as well as periodic review of the measures to meet the dynamic nature of the society.

The overall objective of our intervention is to ensure safety and security of our people, reduce the fear of crimes, as well as ensure that all residents of Oyo State, and investors can go about their lawful endeavour without let or hindrance.

We are not oblivious of our obligations under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”. We consider this sacrosanct. Let me, therefore, state categorically, that we will do whatever is necessary to protect the lives and properties of our people in Oyo State within the ambits of the law.

The Inspector-General of Police, as we patiently wait for you to discuss the issues and unveil the strategies to be engaged in addressing the deteriorating state of security in the South West Geopolitical Zone, we are hopeful that the measures will meet the much anticipated yearning of our people, which is a safe and secured South West.

We assured you of the support of our people. The government of the Geopolitical Zone will provide the enabling environment to operationalise the security initiatives being unveiled. We are committed to “A safe and secured South West, and Nigeria at large”

Once again, I welcome you all to Oyo State.

Engr. Oluseyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State, delivered this speech at the South West geopolitical zone security summit at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State, Monday, 2 September 2019.