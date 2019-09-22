West Ham over power Manchester United

West Ham United beat a toothless Manchester United 2-0 at home on Sunday to move into fourth place in the 2019/2020 English Premier League (EPL).

It was a bad day for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, as they ended the game without an established striker after Marcus Rashford came off injured.

Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko put West Ham ahead at the end of a drab first half with a confident first-time finish into the bottom corner.

Aaron Cresswell sealed victory with an outstanding free-kick in the 84th minute.

The visitors were missing Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw through injury and lost teenage striker Mason Greenwood to illness.

They thus looked sluggish throughout the game and lacked spark and creativity.

Manchester United created no chances of note before the interval but Juan Mata missed a glorious opportunity early in the second half.

This was when he missed the target from close range, while Harry Maguire was later thwarted by West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianksi.

Their slim hopes of getting back into the game were rocked when Rashford came off with a suspected muscle injury.

This left winger Daniel James to operate as a lone striker for the final half an hour.

West Ham now have 11 points after six games, the same as third-placed Leicester City, while Manchester United are eighth on eight points.