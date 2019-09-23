WHO certifies Sri Lanka free from mother-to-child HIV

WHO certifies Sri Lanka free from mother-to-child HIV

Monday, September 23, 2019 7:23 pm


Health

 The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Sri Lanka as a country that has successfully eliminated mother-to-child transmission of HIV, the National STD/AIDS Control Programme said in a statement on Monday.
The relevant certificate for the declaration will be issued to Sri Lanka before the end of 2019, Deputy Director of National STD/AIDS Control Programme, Dr Lilani Rajapaksa, said.
Mother-to-child transmission of HIV is the spread of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) from a woman living with HIV to her child during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding.
Sri Lanka launched a national endeavour to eliminate this transmission in 2013.
The National STD/AIDS Control Programme said more than 95 per cent of the pregnant women had consented to undergo HIV test by 2016.
According to official statistics, Sri Lanka currently has around 3,200 HIV patients and less than 100 child HIV patients.
The government has said it aims to be HIV free by 2030.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Kogi West PDP stakeholders endorse Wada/Aro ticket
    26 mins ago

    Border closure: 500 truck loads of perishable goods stranded at Seme, freight forwarders allege
    28 mins ago

    Border Closure: 500 truck loads of perishable goods stranded at Seme — Freight Forwarders
    39 mins ago

    Tribunal upholds elections of PDP, APC lawmakers in Sokoto
    41 mins ago

    Pharmaceutical students organise medical outreach in Nsukka
    1 hour ago

    Pay our 39 months salary arrears, Kogi teachers ask Gov. Bello
    1 hour ago

    Trump calls for end to religious persecution as he kicks off UN trip
    1 hour ago

    DSS on manhunt for suspects behind fake twitter handles