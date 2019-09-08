Why ALGON Chairman was sacked – Official

The National Executive Council of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), has removed its National President Kolade David for allegedly contravening the association’s constitution.

It also unanimously elected the association’s Deputy National President Mahmud Aliyu as the national president.

ALGON said this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Andrew Alu in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, David is not a chairman of any of the recognised 774 local government areas in Nigeria as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He said that ”David is the chairman of Bariga Local Government Development Area (LCDA), Lagos.

“Since his local government area is not among the 774 local government areas in Nigeria, he is not qualified to contest for the presidency of ALGON.

“By these resolutions of highest body of ALGON, David is to handover the whole affairs of ALGON activities to Aliyu as the new national president of ALGON,” he said.

However, David told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the process through which he was elected as national president was constitutional.

He said he did not breach the party’s constitution as all members of ALGON knew that he was the Chairman of Bariga LCDA before he was elected by all local government chairmen across 36 states and the FCT.