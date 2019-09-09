Wike advises Banham Primary School Players to focus on football

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has charged the players of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt to focus on Football and shun all forms of distractions on their way to greatness.

Addressing the players at the Government House, Port Harcourt, upon their return from Madrid where they had a training camp at the Real Madrid Academy, Governor Wike warned them against associating with cultists.

He said: “You must focus on Football to attain greatness. God has given you this opportunity to uplift your respective families. You must use it wisely.

“Under no circumstance should you allow anyone to lure you into cultism. If you allow yourself to be initiated into cultism, you will truncate your future. The security agencies will Track you down “.

He urged the young players to pursue their education as well as their footballing careers. He said that education will serve as a fall back position, should anything go wrong.

Governor Wike said that the players of Banham Model primary school form part of the future of Rivers State in terms of Football.

The Governor said that the players will have a platform to display their skills on Saturday, September 21, 2019 when their match will be broadcast live to the world.

“I am so happy for you. You have a role to play in the lives of your parents.

In his remarks, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo said that the children went to Spain for the training camp and came better equipped.

He said upon returning from the Real Madrid Academy in Spain, the boys said they would first get back to Government House to greet the Governor for his fatherly support.

Captain of Banham Model Primary School, Kingston Tamuno thanked Governor Wike for his investment in their lives through the sponsorship for the training camp in Madrid.

The children who returned on Sunday evening were received by their families and top officials of the Rivers State Government.