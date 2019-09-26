Wike  Commissions roads in ‘strongest’ PDP ward in Rivers

Wike  Commissions roads in ‘strongest’ PDP ward in Rivers

Thursday, September 26, 2019 7:02 pm


Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike Commissioning Four Roads in Rumuepirikom Community of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Thursday

Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has commissioned four roads completed as the First Phase of Rumuepirikom Internal Roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. 

Shell Location Road, one of the four roads  commissioned was renamed Engineer Lawrence Anele Amadi Road by Governor Wike.

He spoke on Thursday at the Engineer Lawrence Anele Amadi Road.

“We flagged off the construction of these roads in 2018. This is the first  phase of the internal roads of this community.

“While I remain as Governor,  our community will get its share of projects.  This ward is the backbone of PDP in our Local Government Area.  They gave us the highest  votes during the elections “, he said.

Governor Wike thanked the people of Rumuepirikom for cooperating with the contractors during the execution of the project.

He thanked the Rimuepirikom community for the warm reception accorded to his entourage over the construction of the Internal Roads.

Permanent Secretary,  Ministry of Works,  Dr Walter Ndu said the Rumuepirikom Internal Roads have a total length of nine kilometres with street lights and modern drainage.

He said that the Rivers State Governor flagged off the construction of 11 Roads, with four of such roads already completed.  He said the remaining roads will be completed  by December.

The First Set of Roads delivered under the First Phase of Rumuepirikom Internal Roads include: Engineer Lawrence Anele Amadi Road (Former Shell Location Road), Ekani Street,  Maxwell Street and Odoli Street .

He said before the construction of the roads by the Wike Administration,  the roads were not accessible due  to their poor condition.

Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area,  Mr Solomon Eke said that roads are of International standard. He said that the Local Government Area is working with other agencies to improve security and environmental sanitation along the new roads.

Different women groups and the Owembe Cultural Troupe thrilled  guests at the commissioning ceremony.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    59th Independence Celebration: Oyo Organizes One Day Essay Competition
    11 mins ago

    Makinde will Surpass Ajimobi’s Achievements – Oyo Commissioner
    18 mins ago

    Just in: Pirates hijack 2 boats with 24 passengers in Rivers
    44 mins ago

    P&ID’s $9.6bn Judgment debt: UK Court grants Nigeria stay of execution
    1 hour ago

    Group decries mosque closure in Sokoto
    1 hour ago

    NSCDC arrests kidnap kingpin in Borno 
    2 hours ago

    Presidential poll: APC prays Supreme Court to expunge Atiku’s expert reports
    2 hours ago

    Mugabe’s family announces burial in his hometown on Saturday