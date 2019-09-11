Wike congratulates Buhari on electoral victory

Wike congratulates Buhari on electoral victory

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 10:15 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Wednesday congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the validation of his re-election by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Wike’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, his Special Assistant on Electronic Media.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja seeking the nullification of the victory of Buhari in the Feb. 23, 2019 poll.

But delivering judgment on the matter, Justice Mohammed Garuba dismissed all the grounds of the petition.

The governor urged Buhari to use his victory to work for all Nigerians, irrespective of their political leanings
Wike also called on the president to work toward the unity of the country.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Stopping governors from getting security votes will lead to chaos – Fayemi
    9 mins ago

    Presidential election judgment based on existing laws – Activist
    17 mins ago

    Election tribunal verdict: PDP says heading to S/Court
    22 mins ago

    Repentant bandits release 10 women, 4-year-old baby in Katsina
    27 mins ago

    Maiduguri residents hail tribunal judgement, urge Atuku to support Buhari
    28 mins ago

    INEC monitors 59 parties primaries in Kogi, 64 in Bayelsa
    44 mins ago

    Tribunal’s verdict, resounding vindication of Buhari’s personal character – Tinubu
    2 hours ago

    Oyetola hails tribunal judgement on Buhari